A majority of state senators from both parties support Medicaid expansion and have signed on as sponsors of a bill that would extend health care coverage to more than 130,000 hardworking Kansans.

Yet, a small number of legislators are doing everything they can to stop this plan from moving forward. This is the wrong stance to take on an issue that will help the state budget, improve the health and financial well-being of Kansans, and bring hundreds of millions of our federal tax dollars back home.

It’s well past time for KanCare expansion. Thousands of our friends and neighbors are caught in a coverage gap where there are very few options for affordable health care. What are they supposed to do when they are ill or need medications?

We can’t afford to wait any longer. Lawmakers need to honor the bipartisan expansion plan and stop delaying the inevitable. Let’s do what’s right for Kansas and expand KanCare.

Christopher Steen, Sterling