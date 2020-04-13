Coronavirus has impacted so many lives. One thing I had not imagined was how it would impact my political ideals. The scandalous way the politicians have behaved has left me disgusted.

I have been a Republican all my life, but seeing the Republicans in Kansas attack the governor at every step has led me to open my mind to the Democratic party. The most recent attack that was made by allowing churches to meet during the pandemic is being done purely to snub the governor at the cost of Kansas citizens.

That is truly the lowest display yet. So Gov. Kelly has a new supporter, and I hope many others will follow me in saying, enough! Democrats and Republicans need to put aside their differences, and come together to protect the people. Just the thoughts of one American.

Cynthia Rounds, Vassar