That our society has degenerated into cowardice is evident from two recent events: Captain Crozier, late of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and his four-page plea designed to prove his Woke nature and Pope Francis’ attempt to blame those opposed to his crackpot view on global warming for the COVID-19 virus.

Crozier and the Pope have turned tradition onto its back: U.S. military commanders from George Washington to General Eisenhower have always placed the accomplishment of the mission over the welfare of the troops (in Crozier’s case, the crew). Popes have traditionally concerned themselves with the next world and not the one we inhabit.

Their well-publicized performances cheered on by a press determined to use any crisis to inure the American public to independence of thought and action, will forever be enshrined as exemplary of a time when freedom met its greatest foe and lost.

The average age of Crozier’s crew is 23, which places them in the least likely impactful virus demographic. It is clear he panicked and is unfit for command (ever). As for the Pope, not for nothing is he referred to on conservative websites as a traitor to our faith.

In the Pope’s defense, no one really listens to him. Conversely, Crozier threatened the security of the United States and let our enemies know his carrier was not fully operational.

Both are unfit for office.

Matthew M. O’Connell, Topeka