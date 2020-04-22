Mental health is important. In normal, non-COVID times it has been important. People like Valeo Behavioral Healthcare CEO, Bill Persinger, understand how vital services are in Kansas to address the mental health needs of people with mental health challenges. I have learned through the 27 years I have wrestled with these struggles that I must have support and a great treatment team to not only survive but also to thrive.

I drove down 6th street and looked over at the Valeo crisis center parking lot. When it used to have maybe a few or just one or two cars in the front parking lot, now it has six or more. We are indeed in the middle of a mental health crisis with the pandemic affecting the poverty levels and issues like homelessness, job loss, food insecurity and aggressive behavior.

People like Douglas Sheafor and Ken Hagen at New Beginnings Healthcare care about their patients. With the closing of the Menninger hospital, there has been a crisis with lack of mental health resources. Valeo CEO Bill Persinger has a huge job on his hands to care for those who may not be able to pay with adequate health insurance. With previous Medicaid cuts and budget constraints, he is just trying to keep Valeo going.

We should consider a monetary donation to a place like Valeo or Breakthrough House in Topeka. The need is great. If we act with compassion and courage, we can see hope at the end of the road.

Rebecca Lyn Phillips, Topeka