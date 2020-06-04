These words are for all humans. I am 82 and have lived on this earth since 1937. The first part of my life, I lived in Topeka, Kansas. From age 6 to age 12, I attended colored schools. The rest of my education was at integrated schools. My fifth-grade teacher told my parents that I was not smart enough to get out of the eighth grade. I finished my education with a Ph.D.

I do not want to talk about my personal history, which is a book in itself, but in many instances, I was the first African American to hold a certain position or achieve a specific recognition. For over 50 years and since 1974 in Phoenix, I have counseled, taught and coached men and women, boys and girls of all races, socioeconomic groups and religious beliefs.

I am in hopes that all the people I have touched in my life will understand what is going on in our nation, will read this and talk to other people to spread this message.

We are the human family. We must start trusting one another and treating others exactly as we want to be treated, fairly and with respect. I do not want to leave this earth knowing nothing has changed.

Clayton L. Brice, Phoenix