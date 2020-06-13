EDITOR’S NOTE: The Topeka Justice Unity Ministry Project executive committee submitted the following call-to-action letter to address racial injustice:

The mission of Topeka JUMP is to provide a powerful vehicle for marginalized groups in Shawnee County, Kansas, to fight for justice. We cannot do justice without explicitly addressing racism. When justice was not popular, we stood for justice. When justice is no longer the flavor of the month, we will stand for justice.

In this historic moment, we are hearing calls for justice and an end to racism. As an organization dedicated to social justice at God’s call, Topeka JUMP knows that this is hard work and that it takes an entire community. "He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God (Micah 6:8)." This leads us to take steps toward uprooting systemic racism.

Topeka JUMP will continue to stand for justice. We will continue to partner with local organizations and community leaders. We want racial and economic justice. We want city and county decision-makers to take concrete steps to combat racial bias wherever it presents, especially in police practices. Black Lives Matter.

JUMP is a coalition of 25 congregations in Shawnee County. We are politically nonpartisan with a diverse membership from north, south, east and west Topeka and even out in the county. We are denominationally, racially and economically diverse. Over the last few years, we’ve fought for affordable housing, ride to work programs, a violence reduction strategy, and payday loan reform.