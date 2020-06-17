How utterly appropriate was Donald Trump’s infamous photo of himself holding up “a” Bible. After using police forces to beat up and gas innocent people (who had as much right to be there as he did) to clear his path to a church so as to use it and the Bible as props, he provided us with the perfect image to remember him by.

A “leader” who has turned our world upside down. A so-called “chosen one “ who fails in so many ways to exemplify Christianity, at least as I understand it. Did he use the Bible or the church to pray or to unify? Is he humble, kind, charitable, forgiving, tolerant, loving, compassionate, empathetic, generous, honest or joyful?

The biggest reason Christianity spread far and fast was because it teaches that we are all equal in God’s eyes. Does Trump appear to believe that? Does he exemplify what I’ve always considered American values like integrity, honesty, hard work, brotherhood, fairness, kindness, respect for established laws?

What I see instead in him are vengeance, pettiness, dishonesty, cruelty, exploitation, greed, impatience, arrogance, bigotry, self righteousness, delusion, manipulativeness, selfishness, lack of empathy or morality or compassion, gluttony, jealousy, infidelity and the absolute inability to accept responsibility or accountability.

I can only hope and I do believe that like so many other truly horrendous events in our history we will see good things happen because of the recent inhumane acts. I believe we will come together and experience a better America.

Christy Brooks, Tecumseh