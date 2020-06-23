I read in news articles that politicians are considering constitutional rights when not requiring people to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Don't we have laws about people spreading disease? Don't I have the right to walk into a store without worrying someone will give me the virus and cause me to develop COVID-19 disease?

Consider the laws regulating TB. Right now TB is much less a threat than COVID-19. Consider my right to live out my life. The people complaining about wearing a mask will not have to wear it forever. This is only a horrible, temporary situation. The disease will be brought under control one way or another. Then we will all be free to walk about without a mask.

It is selfish to walk about not knowing if you have the disease or not. Some people do not display symptoms and unknowingly spread the disease. Other people have not yet developed symptoms. It is simple if we ALL take precautions the sooner we ALL will be free from worry about this disease. Our scientists will develop a vaccine and more effective treatments.

Until then don't be self-centered. Your rights end where others' rights begin. We all have the right to live out our lives. Don't murder your friends and family.

Marilyn Johnson, Topeka