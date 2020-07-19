I would really like to play golf. No ... I should say I’d really like to play golf well.

It’s an idyllic sport, played in beautiful surroundings, mentally and physically challenging. It is an opportunity to be with friends and enjoy being outside in nice weather. It is a study of tremendous mental focus while, at the same time, staying physically relaxed. And most importantly, it is a lifelong sport to be enjoyed well into advanced age.

But, on the other hand, it is the most irritating, embarrassing, vexing, exasperating sport (if you call hitting a tiny ball with a long skinny stick hundreds of yards into a teacup-sized hole sport). I totally understand why you see an occasional golfer on TV throw their club across the tee box, and these are the good golfers!

Golf should be learned while very young. It’s like riding a bicycle — easy when you’re 7 and difficult when you’re 70. Those who started at a young age avoided the whole embarrassing part of the game that you experience when you’re old enough to know someone is watching.

Here is the way my game goes today: nice shot, whiff, dub, top the ball, hit the ground so hard it hurts your shoulder, nice shot, repeat. The problem is the nice shots; they give you that deceptive idea that you could be good. I’m sorry, but my ego is crushed by a tiny ball and a long, skinny stick.

So I learned this lesson today: I am going to get good with being a bad golfer. I’m going to let my ego down easily and assure her that she’ll be OK. I want to play golf, and that is enough. Being good is not my goal, although if that happens, I’ll be extra happy.

Do you want to learn to surf? Do you want to take up chess? Do you want to become a master gardener or bridge player? Get ready to be bad — it’s OK!

Aging is allowing us to learn to be good with being bad. When our bodies don’t cooperate, or we look in the mirror and see wrinkles, when we forget someone’s name, we can be good with that.

Life is not playing a perfect game, but it is about continuing to play!

Connie Mason Michaelis is a lifestyle consultant who is on Facebook at Just Now Old Enough.