As a wag on Twitter pointed out recently, for all the controversy about age that followed Sen. Bob Dole during his 1996 campaign for president, if he had been elected he would be serving his sixth term right now.

That’s another way of saying happy belated 97th birthday, senator.

Bob Dole is many things. You can call him a veteran, a longtime senator, a majority leader, a presidential candidate, a TV pitchman. But for many folks around here, you can simply call him a Kansan.

He exemplifies the best traits of the state — grit, plainspokeness, competence, sly humor. He may not have been elected president of the United States, but Kansans gladly sent him to Washington, D.C., time after time. If he ever wants to run again, they would probably do so again.

Dole is also a reminder of an earlier time. He served his country bravely and suffered gravely for it. And then he decided to serve his country again. While he earned a reputation as a fierce defender of his party, he made friendships across the aisle and was unafraid to cut deals. He saw the difference, little understood today, between campaigning and governing.

When Dole ran for president in 1996, the country was already shifting. The Greatest Generation was gradually relinquishing its hold on power as a wave of Baby Boomers arrived. Many of the values he espoused seemed quaint and old-fashioned, especially in comparison to the gabby glitz of Bill Clinton.

This upcoming presidential election will be fought between two men in their 70s. The values of that generation — exemplified by the empty greed of Donald Trump — have worn thin.

We look back now at Bob Dole in amazement. Could such a man have really been a politician? Could everyday people have really overcome such obstacles and served their country for decades? Where did such basic decency go?

Kansas is lucky to claim this man, and we are proud to celebrate him now. May our former senator find the fullest measure of joy and contentment in his 97th year on this planet.

Age can take a toll, but may we all be so lucky to live with his spirit, verve and courage.