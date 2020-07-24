The fight that is going on in our country right now is defined by two governments. We have the patriot’s government, which is based on the Constitution, and we have the visible presence of the shadow government.

We are in the middle of a political, legal, economic, civil war. And those of the shadow government want nothing more than to trigger a gun fight and a bloody civil war. Restraint is one thing, passivity is another. For many, that passivity comes about by saying things like "I trust in God and I have faith that God will fix this."

God did put us here to be a doormat. God did not give us life to stand passive. God did not give us sovereignty and freewill for us to simply sit and wait for him to fix the problems.

Our responsibility in faith and to God is to use the power of prayer, the power of faith in him to stand, to be heard, to be vocal, be persistent and not let tyranny get a pass.

Patriots, the time right now needs active faith. You can lead with prayer, you can fight with prayer, you can vocally protest with prayer, but the biggest thing is you do not bow, and you don’t bend your knee to tyranny. You stand strong and you do it together. It is time that we show a force of might that is unlike anything the world has seen since 1776.

That is who we are as Americans.

David Porter, Beloit