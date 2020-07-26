A brief story about the first Republican President for the current one.

"Once when an attack had been made on Lincoln by the Committee on Conduct of War, an officer who knew the President was blameless suggested that he write a letter to a newspaper ’stating the facts as they actually transpired.’"

Lincoln refused, saying: "If I were to try to read, much less answer, all the attacks made on me, this shop might as well be closed for any other business. I do the very best I know how, the very best I can, and I mean to keep on doing so until the end. If the end brings me out all right, what is said against me won’t amount to anything. If the end brings me out wrong, ten angels swearing I was right would make no difference."

Bruce Fast, Salina