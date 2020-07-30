Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Butler County Times-Gazette Facebook: New bill to expand markets for small meatpackers introduced

Harold Hal Welch: Small businesses are a good thing, we need to stop letting the government pick winners and losers with over regulation.

Grant Adriane Bowlin: And let the feds in to regulate an industry that’s already over regulated?! No thanks.. the state is even worse. Feds need to stay out of small packers.

Pittsburg Morning Sun Facebook: Crawford County officials consider revising health order for schools

Bethany Cox: I’m choosing the remote option. I want to see how things go eh is first quarter, maybe even first entire semester regarding Covid. I’m thankful that this option is available!!

Linda Donaldson: Home schooling is safer.

Justin Newman (Linda Donaldson): depends on the home I guess.

John Laflen: I am going to have a child in kindergarten. If the data is not clear, I would rather make an error in the direction of wearing a mask unnecessarily, rather than an error in him getting sick and bringing it home to his parents. I haven’t seen the data, but I don’t want decisions to be made about my family’s health on mere suggestions made from data that our health officials admit is unclear.

Jenny David-Ortolani: Yeah, " it's unclear whether it is effective," when we are talking about a deadly virus, I would think error on the safe side should definitely be the case. I do not think they are giving little kids enough credit. If their parents and teachers tell them this is going to help you and your family and friends to not get sick, they will want to help and wear it.

Bethany Cox: We also need a "throw hands in the air in frustration emoji." Come on Facebook.

Suzan Elaine: So, if this many parents are opting for remote learning, where are all the outraged parents, that we are being told are out there, demanding their children go back to the brick and mortar???

Hays Daily News Facebook: Gov. Kelly to consider returning to Phase 2

Jason Leiker: Then if we are going to go back to phase 2 then maybe we should reconsider on opening the schools

Jacque Lorence Johnson: A lot of good that does when nobody listens to her.

Alexandra Hutchison Rome: Thank you for your leadership, Gov Kelly. It’s not easy to make these decisions, and you handle it so admirably well.

Erin Dinkel-Rupp: You have tough decisions to make! And lots of lives to consider!

Alma Dearden: Why not just the areas that have continued to have outbreaks, not all of us.

Scott Hugh: I wonder how many deaths it will take to get people uphold their duties as citizens.

Carla Knoll: What would be nice is if she’d leave the people in the 93 counties without a problem alone.....focus your attention to the 12 counties with a problem. Stop making this a one size fits all