As a 91-year-old business leader, serial entrepreneur and oilman, I have spent over 70 years in private enterprise. I have built numerous businesses from the ground up and employed thousands of Kansans by identifying the needs of the local economy, calculating the risk, and then acting.

Over the course of my life, I have seen politicians like Eisenhower, Dole and Roberts lead through hard times. I’ve also seen many other politicians fail Kansans. We cannot afford a failure, as this election is the most important in my lifetime.

Now, more than ever, our country needs "Kansas Common Sense" leadership in Washington, DC. Kansas has reliably had Republican representation in the US Senate for decades — in fact, since 1932 when I was only 4 years old. There is only one candidate who can continue that streak and defeat the Democrats in November, and that is Dr. Roger Marshall. Dr. Marshall is a pro-life veteran who is intelligent, level-headed and has a proven track record of voting with Kansas conservative values at heart. Dr. Marshall has delivered for the First Congressional District and will continue to deliver as our next senator.

Although my life is currently midway through the fourth quarter, I am attacking each day with the same zeal and drive I have always possessed. Dr. Marshall shares that same compassion, and it shows. I don’t want my clock to expire with a Democrat (mis)representing us in the Senate. Vote Roger Marshall next Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Cecil O'Brate, Garden City