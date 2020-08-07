Donald Trump held a political rally on June 20 in a large assembly hall in Tulsa, Okla. Prior to the event, he required everyone attending it to sign a waiver that didn't hold Trump liable if they contracted the COVID-19 virus at this event.

Notably, the hall could have seated 19,000 people, but only 6,000 actually attended the rally. In fact, the people in charge of the facility placed stickers on every other chair so as to avoid close contact by those in attendence, but the Trump folks removed the signs and then required everyone to sit close together in small groups of 50 to 100 or so.

The event was videotaped and also aired on TV, too, so no one could possibly dispute what Trump and his minions had done.

Consequently, Herman Caine (plus probably others, too) contracted the virus shortly after the event, and on July 30, Herman Caine died.

Will Donald Trump really be able to avoid being held responsible for Herman Caine's death since he gave the order for everyone to sit very close together, know full well that by doing so it escalated the risk of spreading the virus?

Thomas S. Parish, Ph.D., Topeka