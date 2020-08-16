We use it to conduct business, stay connected and informed, do schoolwork, pay bills and, yes, occasionally entertain ourselves.

There’s no avoiding it: Use of the Internet is no longer a luxury but rather a necessity of daily life.

It’s a critical tool, even more so in a world of social distancing. However, not everyone in the sunflower state is connected to the web.

The Kansas Broadband Map, released last year by the nonprofit Connected Nation, showed that 3.5% of the state’s population, or 90,000 residents, lack internet access. This is a real problem especially in the more rural parts of our state.

In our view, no Kansan should be denied access to this tool.

So imagine for a second a Kansas with a better connection. Could that mean more business through e-commerce? Better access to health care through telehealth? Faster surfing speeds making learning about that actor, coach or politician come quicker? Less lag on video calls or streaming services? It’s an emphatic yes.

And it’s no longer theoretical. We’re heading that way.

Last week, the state’s Finance Council approved the use of $60 million in grants to build up the Kansas’ broadband infrastructure.

The money, Andrew Bahl reported, will come from the state’s allotment of federal CARES Act funding and will be funneled out in two separate grant programs. One, a $50 million pot, will aim to bolster internet speeds in underserved areas, while the remaining $10 million is designed to specifically help low-income residents.

It’s about time we as a state invested in our state’s broadband.

Kansas Commerce Secretary Dave Toland said more broadband access was "the most important economic development issue of our time."

"For the first time, the state of Kansas has the resources to do something about broadband, rather than just talk and study, as we have for 20 years," Toland said.

He couldn’t be more correct and we’re excited to see what comes of it. Kansas has a long history of innovative thinkers, business owners and commercial successes. Maybe the next Pizza Hut, White Castle, Boeing or Sprint will come about because of this initial investment.

Because this money has to be spent within the year we’re likely to see some improvements very soon, too.

We appreciate the efforts made by the Finance Council members and we understand this is just a first step. There will be more work to come, but for a moment let’s celebrate the investment we’re making in Kansas.

The internet is a wonderful tool that allows us to connect with the outside world without ever leaving our spot. It educates us, helps us stay healthy, entertains us and gets us the stuff we need, but most importantly, it connects us.