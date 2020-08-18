I’m a Kansan. I’ve lived in Manhattan for most of my life. I was raised in a Republican household, but like a lot of Kansans, have always leaned towards the middle on a lot of things.

But in recent years, the Republican Party and the Brownback tax cuts have personally impacted my family, and countless others, for the worse. My mom has been blind since she was 21 and has been limited in what she could do. While my family and myself are here to support her, we were excited when she was given the opportunity to go to school here in Kansas to learn more about how to participate in society and find a fulfilling job. But under Sam Brownback and the actions by the Republican Party, the funding for the school was cut. Three weeks before she was supposed to start the program, the school was forced to close.

While Republicans were taking this opportunity away from my mom, my family, and the lives of so many across Kansas, Dr. Barbara Bollier, at the time a moderate Republican, stood up to her own party, fought for Kansans, and voted against the failed tax experiment. She put people over politics, something I know she will continue to do in the Senate.

If we can elect independent thinkers like Barbara, I know we can have a Washington that’s not about partisan politics, but that actually puts people like my mom, my family and the people of Kansas first.

Adam Simpson, Manhattan