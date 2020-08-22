The Topeka Center for Peace and Justice’s Mainstream Voices of Faith Coalition is deeply dedicated to promoting conversations between our Topeka community and our law enforcement entities.

Mainstream Voices of Faith will have representatives present at 6 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 25) at Mayor Michelle De La Isla specially called council meeting to address local law enforcement practices.

MVF affirms the work of our Topeka Police Department, and officers who work every day to help protect our community. We also concur with Chief (Bill) Cochran that the work of the department can always be improved upon, and we agree there is a need for more community input and support to effect positive change.

It is with that realization that we will be present Tuesday evening.

Mainstream Voices of Faith’s Steering Committee members have worked together over the past three months to develop recommendations to our local law enforcement entities regarding positive policing practices. We believe it to be important that we work together with collaboration between the police department, individuals and community organizations in Topeka and Shawnee County to implement best practices for law enforcement policies and procedures.

To that end, we will be recommending three priority areas for consideration:

• Evaluate the Use of Force Policies and Practices for establishing best practices that lead to enhanced community trust and inclusiveness. This recommendation includes the establishing of an independent Community Review Board for the purpose of advising the Governing Body of the City of Topeka regarding issues affecting the police department, its policies, education, community outreach and communications related to racial or other bias-based policing.

• Eliminate Qualified Immunity to ensure Fair and Just Rulings for law enforcement officers who have shown misconduct or abuse resulting in the injury or death of an unarmed citizen and create higher standards of transparency and accountability.

• Enhance Data collection and accessibility practices for reporting to the public.

These recommendations do not include defunding the police.

The Mainstream Voices of Faith Coalition encourages all citizens of our community to commit to working together and to engage in your own way in what Mayor De La Isla has identified as "conversation about potentially changing police policies to better serve this community."

Glenda DuBoise (and multiple members and supporters of the Mainstream Voices of Faith Coalition of the Topeka Center for Peace). DuBoise is the executive director of the Topeka Center for Peace and Justice.