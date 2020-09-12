It has been suggested that ending the virus related mandate will release suspected criminals onto our streets.

Hogwash. Judges and DAs release criminals onto our streets every day, virus or no. It's an excuse for local officials not to relinquish powers they should not possess long term.

I submit that if suspects are being held for no other reason than they might possess a virus, then they are being held unjustly.

Bureaucracies around the world have seized far too much power over populations as it is. Look at Australia where door are kicked in and citizens dragged off in handcuffs simply for posting negative comments about Draconian virus mandates. It's happening there. Will it happen here?

Are we going to sit still for it?

End the orders. If you fear catching something, take the sensible precautions, but take them at your choosing. Not with a gun held to your head.

Douglas Simpson, Wichita