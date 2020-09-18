Trump has been blamed for many things in the three years that he has been in public service. Now Biden states, and I quote, "This is another crisis, another crisis he won’t take responsibility for" in blaming Trump for the fires in the West and climate change.

Biden should look at what he did to change what has taken place with our climate. Biden, after all, was in the U.S. Senate from 1973-2009 then vice president January 2009 to January 2017. What did he do to change our climate in a life time of public service?

Trump’s only been there for three years.

William Brannan, Seneca