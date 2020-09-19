This Nov. 3, we will be voting for Capitalism or Communism. Dark forces want to topple our government. Anarchists and agitators are protesting and tearing down our country.

We always want some one to blame — you can chalk the violence up to the Democrats. Joe Biden is mentally in a very bad state. Democrats want us to panic, but fear narrows the mind; nor is it the government's place to be our nanny.

Trump is the best president we've ever had. Let's vote Trump and keep our freedom for the next four years!

Pat McKenzie, Saint Marys