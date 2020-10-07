To the editor:

Here are important dates and helpful tips for Election Day.

The deadline to register is Oct. 13. You can register at KSVotes.org, the Kansas Secretary of State’s website or by calling the Leavenworth County Election Office to ask them to mail you a registration form. You must re-register if you have changed your name or address since you last voted. You should receive confirmation of your registration. If not, contact the Leavenworth County Election Office at 913-684-0421.

Vote with a mail-in ballot. Request an application for a mail-in ballot at KSVotes.org or by calling 913-684-0421. Be sure to allow enough time before Oct. 27 to request, receive and return your ballot by mail. You may also drop your ballot at the drop box located at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, the Tonganoxie Annex or at the Lansing City Hall Community Room prior to election day.

Learn about the candidates. Read the newspaper or watch the candidate interviews that are posted on the League of Women Voters Leavenworth County Facebook page. At VOTE411.org you can find information about the candidates, your polling place and what issues will be on your ballot.

Consider advanced voting. Early voting can start in-person at the Leavenworth County Courthouse Oct. 14. Call the office for dates and times to avoid lines.

If you vote in-person, take your photo ID with you to the polls. Due to COVID-19, voters may use driver’s licenses or identification cards that expired between March 12, 2020, and Sept. 15, 2020, for the general election. For a list of acceptable Voter IDs, go the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.

If given a provisional ballot at the polls, follow up with the Leavenworth County Election Office immediately after the election to resolve the issue so that your vote counts.

It is your right. Vote.

Editor’s note: Kimberly Baker is the president of the League of Women Voters Leavenworth County.