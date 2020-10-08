Some Christians, including politicians, seem genuinely conflicted about their concern for the unborn and their support for a president who displays little concern for anyone other than himself. As these Christians prepare to vote, they must face the dilemma of letting the President’s willingness to advance that single cause in order to promote his own personal interest, outweigh all other moral concerns raised by the president’s behavior.

We lament the fact that most pro-choice and pro-life advocates have shown little willingness since Roe v. Wade to work together to significantly reduce the numbers of unwanted pregnancies, the primary driver behind the decision to have an abortion.

Pro-choice advocates have instead focused on protecting women’s individual rights, a concern that liberals don’t always show when addressing other individual rights. Meanwhile, pro-life advocates have obsessed over curtailing these same individual rights, something conservatives are loathe to do on issues that directly affect themselves.

Both sides focus on imposing their morality on others, either on the abortion issue or on other issues.

Jesus did not support imposing His moral teachings on others. He resisted the temptation to seize political power (Matthew 4:8-10), instead telling us, "My kingdom is not of this world" (John 18:36).

Perhaps if we spent less time battling each other within the political arena and instead worked more on the "Kingdom of God," our efforts to govern ourselves in a democracy would be more economical, more effective, and more harmonious.

Duane and Elvera Johnson, Topeka