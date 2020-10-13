I see numerous posts on social media that are obsessed with missteps that Joe Biden made 40 or 50 years ago, as if he is expected to be perfect. The fact that one must go back that far to find flaws says much about the desperation of his opposition.

Granted, Biden is not perfect, and is in fact not the first choice among a significant portion of the Democratic electorate. Nevertheless, he offers numerous advantages in the campaign against 45: He is moderate, which makes him acceptable to sane Republicans. The "socialist" label does not stick very well to him. (Note: We all depend on various socialistic benefit.)

Biden will at least heed progressive ideas like gender equality, equal pay, minimum wage, environmental sanity, listening to scientists on the pandemic, and possibly — with enough popular pressure — universal health care for all.

It would be futile to try to list all the failures and crimes of 45; there are far too many to enumerate here. Suffice it to say that he and his enablers (*cough* Marshall) have brought about or exacerbated: an economic recession, climate destruction, thousands of unnecessary deaths from the pandemic, alienation of our closest allies, a radical decline in our international standing, pandering to dictators, corruption on an unprecedented scale, destruction of our societal norms, reflexive lying about nearly everything, misogyny, xenophobia, racism, white supremacy, and utter incompetence.

The blindingly evident choice is between our democratic society and fascism. 45 and his enablers all need to go.

Douglas McGaw, Emporia