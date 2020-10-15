It’s an election year, and we get it, politics are seeping into everything. For the moment it’s nearly inescapable. Hold on a little longer if you can.

That being said, there are some things that inherently aren’t political and they really should stay that way. These things are sometimes intangible, but you can recognize them instantly. A nice cup of coffee, a nice cinnamon roll, a cozy sweater.

All of these things you can get in Yoder.

Yoder — for those of you that don’t know — is a small town in Reno, County, south of Hutchinson. Probably best known for its Amish and Mennonite communities.

Cearly, Andrew Egli, a Yoder building owner, didn’t get that memo when he placed two political signs on the roof of said building, which he leases to Et Cetera Shop, a local nonprofit thrift shop. In doing so, he placed the store at risk of losing its tax exempt status The Hutchinson News’ John Green reported last week.

As a result, the shop, which also runs a thrift shop and Ten Thousand Villages store in downtown Hutchinson, Builders Bargains and the We Care Fellowship Hall, is looking to find a new location in Yoder or it will have to close.

The nonprofit is still considering what to do about the matter. Green reported the organization also proposed buying the building, which it has been in for about seven years and which Egli had previously offered to sell. But he declined their offer.

"That’s not true," building owner Andrew Egli said of the organization’s contention it could lose its nonprofit status. "They chose to leave."

"I just want to say we appreciate the Yoder community and we’ll do our best to see that there will be a thrift store there," said Cathy Wagler, the nonprofit’s board treasurer, noting if someone has a building to offer, they’ll look at it.

This whole situation is unfortunate and frankly unnecessary. Surely there was a compromise that could have been reached here? Or at very least a dialogue. It’s sad to see politics seep into a local thrift shop and prevent it from doing its mission.

In some ways it seems like an analogy for America at the moment: two ideas opposing one another ultimately having an impact on a community.

It doesn’t seem like a good use of time to lecture Mr. Egli. He’s made up his mind.

Instead, we hope the Et Cetera Shop finds a new home in Yoder. Wherever its new home is, we hope it's far from election signs.