The trade war that Trump started with China has been a disaster for Kansas farmers and the American taxpayer. Because of it, commodity prices and net farm incomes have been crippled. And as a result, we farmers have been forced to rely on bailouts from the U.S. taxpayer — money that could have been used for far more useful purposes that only added to our country’s growing debt load.

But this year because the Trump tariff payments will not be there, K-State farm management specialists are predicting that net farm incomes here in Kansas will drop 60%.

Instead of more of the same and a lot of it, we need change. We need to send Kali Barnett to Washington to represent the Big First. This conservative farm girl-educator from western Kansas promises to take a fresh look at our failed trade policies. A vote for Kali Barnett is a vote for Kansas agriculture.

Louise Ehmke, Healy