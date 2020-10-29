Wouldn’t it be nice to live in a Kansas that was relevant politically again? It’s been 100-plus years, but once upon a time, Kansas was a national leader in the populist and progressive movements. Led by prominent Kansans like newspaperman William Allen White and farmer Mary Elizabeth Lease, Kansas was one of the first states to regulate businesses like railroads and utilities and give women full suffrage (the right to vote in all elections).

If Kansas had a different national image, it could attract more businesses and people. I know, some of you ask, who cares? Well you ought to care. Companies looking to relocate look at many things including quality of life. And if you’ve lived elsewhere, you’ve heard people identify Topeka with Westboro Baptist and Kansas with Brownback and the Tea Party debacle, as well as being a state where livestock outnumbers people.

I know Topeka has accomplished a lot lately and Kansas has much going for it. But national politicians don’t bother campaigning here. Republicans because it’s taken for granted and Democrats because it wastes their time and money.

Wouldn’t it be nice to change our reputation even a little? Like voting democratic for a change?

Christy Brooks, Tecumseh