The American Medical Association, without naming the president, condemned claims that physicians inflate the number of COVID-19 patients they treat — calling such rumors "malicious, outrageous, and completely misguided."

"The suggestion that doctors — in the midst of a public health crisis — are overcounting COVID-19 patients or lying to line their pockets is a malicious, outrageous, and completely misguided charge," wrote Dr. Susan Bailey, president of the American Medical Association.

That "extra money" helps pay for the gowns, gloves, masks and shields that have to be changed every shift, 24 hours a day. The idea that a physician would falsify a death certificate to get more money is as outrageous and insulting as it is to call soldiers and veterans, who also put their lives on the line, suckers and losers. Over 1,000 doctors and nurses have died trying to save lives.

Joey Traywick, a Montana ICU nurse shared his story, his anguish at not being there for his patient he was caring for, who died when he went back to check on her. He vowed that no one would die alone on his unit, if "he had to stay overtime, or come in on his day off," he never wanted that to happen again. He has held the hand of 23 people who have died. He described the toll on himself and his staff as exhausted, "broken…we are broken", seeing these people suffer and die without their family.

So please, for the sake of all the doctors and nurses, and all the hospital personnel, and for each other, wear a mask.

Judy Glynn, retired RN, Axtell