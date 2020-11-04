So picture this: It’s 3:30 a.m. in Topeka. Shawnee County Sheriff’s officers are called to a local gas station where they find a teen naked and covered in ranch dressing.

Yep. You read that right ranch dressing. No idea if it was Hidden Valley, Kraft or something else. The teen had entered the store caused a disturbance — you could argue that being naked was a disturbance all its own — covered himself in ranch dressing, then ran outside into a running vehicle and crashed the vehicle into a nearby pillar.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the teen was believed to be under the influence of some kind of substance.

Thankfully deputies were able to safely place the teen into custody. He was then taken to a local hospital and later released to his parents.

According to the post, the criminal aspects of this incident are under investigation and thankfully no one was injured during this incident.

That really happened. 2020 really has been a lightning rod for strange news.

We’re kind of speechless by this one. There’s a lot to unpack here. Some of it is kind of funny. Some of it is not great. This could have ended very differently. Why ranch dressing and not Caesar?

Nevertheless, we’re incredibly thankful no one was injured.

There’s a saying that mistakes are great teachers. We’d like to ask the teen in question what he learned. We know for sure he now has a story that he will either tell the rest of his life or his parents can lord over him. Maybe somewhere in the middle.

We totally understand that teens will do stupid things. Questionable things. Things that should raise an eyebrow or two. That’s part of growing up. Who doesn’t have something they did during this time they’re not proud of?

That being said, property damage and driving while under the influence are never OK.

So here’s the thing: we hope the teen learned something from this experience. We don’t want to devote anymore ink to it. 2020 has been weird enough.