Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

The Hutchinson News Facebook: Roger Marshall defeats Barbara Bollier for U.S. Senate seat

Kathy Ritterhouse: I'm so disappointed in Kansas. You had such a great candidate to truly represent you and not special interests and you screwed it up.

Justin Hershberger: Thank you Lord!#savethebabyhumans

April Hebert: This is one thing I can really be happy about. I guess she can move to Australia with her daughter where they don't have guns over there and not worry about taking ours away

Curt Montague: Just goes to show that morality and honesty are not things that Kansans value.

Cheryl J. Warkentin: Where are their masks? Did they all quarantine for two weeks before coming to the event or they all quarantining now?

Erron Bare Janzen: Very disappointing this is like having Brownback back and we sure didn't want that. At least I didnt

Pittsburg Morning Sun Facebook: Jake LaTurner beats Michelle De La Isla for U.S. House seat

Jim Bowman: it's like kansans don't want nice things for themselves

Shawn Moss (Jim Bowman): Nice things like medicare expansion that left NY a 6 billion $ hole to fill while KS is on its its 2nd straight year of highest ever record spending? No thanks!

Lyn Hardesty Schultze: Travesty.

Brandi Palmer: Such short memories. HE WILL BE DISASTROUS FOR KANSAS . JUST LIKE BROWNBACK WAS. PITTIFUL

Sharon Bertolio: Career politician

Topeka Capital-Journal Facebook: Rick Kloos upsets Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley

Denise Gilfillan: Thank you Anthony for all of the work, speaking up for your District as well as for voices that that never get heard because they cannot speak for themselves. If you know anything about Mr Hensley he did a lot of work outside of his political position for his District We thank you for your service.

Sara Weeder-Korus: So happy! We don’t need people making a career of same old same old for 40+ yrs!

Cheryl Brooks White (Sara Weeder-Korus): you obviously don’t know Anthony. He’s been a great voice for education for many years, a kind and honest man.

Harry L. Humphries: No excuses from the right wing for their failures; COVID, hospital closures, increase in mortality, the exodus of people leaving Kansas, economic stagnation, global warming...

Mike Steinhoff: You can only do politics as usual for so long.

LaDonna Hines: Congratulations Rick Kloos!! Way to go!

Hays Daily News Facebook: Public confidence key to COVID-19 vaccine

Jean Ludvigsen Binder: As long as vaccine developers are not strong-armed into offering something before it's ready I would get it...remembering that most vaccines are not 100% guarantees of immunity, but do increase your chances of staying well and overall contribute to true herd immunity. It is something we could do to improve the community odds. And by then, we likely will be begging for something.

Jason Leiker: I sure the hell ain’t gonna get vaccinated with this vaccine yet for one it takes 2 to 4 years to make sure that it is correct they are pushing this vaccine out way too fast go ahead be my guest and go be the guinea pigs

Shawn Richmeier: A vaccine for a cold virus? No thanks. I have an immune system. I’ll let it run it’s course just as I would for the common cold virus