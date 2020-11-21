Over the last year, America's leading beverage companies – Coca-Cola, Keurig Dr Pepper and PepsiCo – have taken significant actions to reduce our industry’s plastic footprint.

Launched by the American Beverage Association, in partnership with key environmental organizations — World Wildlife Fund, The Recycling Partnership and Closed Loop Partners – the Every Bottle Back initiative aims to decrease the use of new plastic through major investments that modernize recycling infrastructure and educate consumers on efficient recycling practices.

We at the Kansas Beverage Association are proud to partner with the Every Bottle Back initiative. Our bottles are made to be remade, and through the beverage industry's leadership and unprecedented coalition of partners, we’re working to improve recycling so that more of our plastic bottles are captured and remade meaning less plastic entering the environment and fewer bottles ending up where they shouldn’t, such as lakes, rivers and waterways.

Already, Every Bottle Back invested more than $3.9 million to strengthen recycling programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Kenosha, Wisc., with more to come in the future. These regional investments expand recycling access and education for more than 349,000 households, generate an estimated 38 million pounds of recycled plastic over a 10-year period, and serve as models for proper recycling across Kansas and the nation.

As we look ahead to Every Bottle Back’s second year, the Kansas Beverage Association extends our thanks to all of our partners and look forward to expanding our unique collaboration between industry, environmental groups and local governments to achieve our shared goal of a circular economy.

Ron Hein, Wichita