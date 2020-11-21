It's been over two weeks since the election and over a week since Joe Biden was declared the winner. Before the election ever took place, Donald Trump was declaring a fraudulent election if he didn't win. It's obvious he didn't win and he is still declaring fraud without any evidence.

Meanwhile, Republican politicians all sit on the sidelines, looking stately, and proclaim, "We must count every vote." Don't get me wrong, we should count every vote. However, they know results aren't fraudulent. They know the recounts will show Biden is the winner. Yet, they just go along with Trump's fantasies.

It seems there are three explanations for their behavior:

• They actually believe there was fraud and Trump really did win.

• They're all so scared of Trump they're afraid to even imply that he lost.

• They realize we are dealing with an out-of-control unstable personality, and they think it is best to just ignore it until it goes away.

I'll generously give them the benefit of the doubt and pick the third option. If either No. 1 or 2 is the case, we're really in trouble. Until the Republicans tell Trump to confront the reality that he lost and begin the transition, our democracy and our country suffers.

How much longer do we have to put up with that sick man's delusions?

Mike Hickman, Topeka