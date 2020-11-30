Trump’s executive order on lowering drug prices doesn't vaccinate COVID-19.

This executive order falsely claims putting America First because it contradicts its purpose. The purpose of this executive order has been stated to protect Americans from unfair, high drug prices that result in severe economic and health consequences that drive too scarce resources into pharmaceutical treatments and away from other productive uses. However, it fails to mention the U.S. joining the COVAX facility that has been endorsed by more than 170 countries.

The COVAX facility, coordinated by GAVI, promises global access to the COVID-19 vaccine in a square pattern. Since GAVI's inception, the US has strongly supported its efforts and has invested more than $1 billion toward its goals. It's illogical not to be a part of the COVAX facility evaluating nine candidates for a COVID-19 vaccine.

A Global Biodefense study indicates that the lack of backing for the COVAX facility highlights the devastating consequences for accessing a COVID-19 vaccine in the US and might also result in COVAX losing funding to control the spread of epidemics in resource-poor countries, keeping the global cycle of COVID-19 alive.

It is impossible to ignore the Trump administration's blindness towards diagnosing the COVID-19 crisis that has taken more than 261,000 lives in the U.S. and 1.4 million worldwide. The US, a global leader, has the potential to make sure that COVID-19 vaccines are delivered safely and affordably in the U.S. and around the world by joining the COVAX facility.

Pranav Savanur, Manhattan