Here is a sampling of social media comments about stories from across the state:

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said the state signed on in support of a longshot Texas lawsuit seeking to challenge election results in four key swing states.

Lois W Domek: If the people of Pennsylvania aren't bitching and the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania isn't declaring it a problem, neither should Texas ... or Schmidt. He should be taking care of Kansas. None of Kansans' business how Pennsylvania runs their elections.

Doretta Braden: What a waste of Kansas tax payers'money!!!

JohnMarilyn Rivera: This is definitely an embarrassment !!! What a waste of time and money.

Larry L. Miller: There are people that do stupid things, and then there are those that do this kind of stuff that completely rewrites the definition of STUPID! Amazing! JUST AMAZING!

Eric Anderson: A lot of this is shocking to people that only have a strict news diet of MSM.

Mike K. Keltner: This member of "the state" doesn't support that ridiculous idea. Give it up already!

June Christensen: Ashamed to be from Kansas. He oversees the election process in Kansas, so is he saying that Kansas didn't do well, as that would reflect on him. He has no jurisdiction over other states.

Guadalupe Martinez: "This Kansan" does NOT support this ridiculous challenge. Is Schmidt turning into another kobach?

Jeffrey Ray Munger: Fantastic Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt

Larry Shipman: How much money was spent by the left on the Russian hoax?

Jonathan Dresner: He really doesn't care how much of our money he throws away on toxic absurdities.

Jim Bowman: It's like getting to watch Trump lose over and over and over again.

Vinal Reynolds: The last 4 years has been the greatest sham in American history, conducted by the likes of Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, Schiff, Swalwell and countless others including the DOJ, FBI and the CIA. Nothing less than an attempted coup and a waste of taxpayers dollars. NOW, through the most intricate system of fraud, they have stolen a national election and in the process, disenfranchising millions of legal voters.

Pam Heeb: I'm glad to see other States supporting this move

Cindy Gough Montgomery (Pam Heeb): why? You enjoy dictatorships where these sort of things happen?

Toni Kuntz Hiebert: This is insane! Stop wasting my money on this. So frustrating.

James Chavez: What evidence? If Trump can't produce any, how is the state of Kansas going to? Quit wasting taxpayers money and give it back to people who need it.

Dana Stenzel: If the shoe was on the other foot the Democrats would be doing the same thing so everyone just sit down calm down and let our democracy work the way it was designed to

John Petty: The shoe has been on the other foot, and we didn't embarrass the entire country by whining about it.

Debi Schumacher: A waste of time and energy. Biden will be sworn in as the new president.

Angie Sack: I support this all the way!! Kansas needs too!!