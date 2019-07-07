A lot of people want their yards to be immaculate.

For Paul Cervantez, his yard is Kansas Avenue and downtown Topeka.

As maintenance specialist for the Greater Topeka Partnership, Cervantez says it’s up to him and his three-person staff to make sure everything is bright, shiny and, most of all, clean when anyone comes downtown.

"Basically I take care of all downtown, making sure the sidewalks are cleared during snow, spring, summer and all of that, walking the sidewalks and all the flower beds for trash," Cervantez said.

"We also do all the events that we have down here. We set all that up, then we come back and take care of everything and make sure everything’s cleaned up."

Cervantez previously worked for a bakery, but he is now in his fifth year in his current position and said the job is a perfect fit.

"My wife knows I like outdoors and she said, 'I’ve got a great job for you,'" Cervantez said. "It is fun and I get to meet a lot of people down here."

Cervantez said he and his staff are always looking for new ways to make downtown better.

"We’re working on two projects right now," he said. "We are re-polishing all the statues and the monuments downtown. We’re also doing brand new benches on Jackson, taking all those boards out and putting brand new ones in and we’re painting the benches and everything, even the trash cans."

Cervantez, 58, said if he sees one piece of trash or something out of place, it isn't acceptable.

"Oh yes, I have to go get it because I don’t like anything left out," he said. "We come down Saturdays, too, and we’ll make sure there’s nothing overflowing, there’s nothing left out. We make sure that this is clean.

"Just like when you’re home cutting grass you know how you like it, and that’s me down here. I like things a certain way."

Cervantez said he is proud of how downtown Topeka has grown, and continues to transpire.

"It’s a big improvement," he said. "I tell you what, I wish we could get the old dimestores back like we used to have back in the days, but I see a lot of new things starting to come in."

And, like his wife told him he would, Cervantez loves what he does.

"I’m not going anywhere," he said. "I’m going to stay here until I retire. I’ve got a great boss, great co-workers I’m working with.

"You get to meet everybody and meet more business people down here and I’m always talking to them, 'OK, what do you need from us?' "