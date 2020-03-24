The Haviland Care Center, a Mission Health Community located in Haviland, has taken up protocols and precautions to protect their patients, residents and staff from the threat of COVID-19. A strict no visitation policy went into effect on March 9. Communal dining and all group activities have been suspended, frequent reminders are given to practice hand hygiene and social distancing. All patients, staff and residents are regularly screened for signs of fever and respiratory symptoms, according to a press release from Mission Health.

“The protection of our residents from infectious disease is our utmost concern to us all,” said Karel Page, Haviland Care Center Administrator. “In light of the gravity of current circumstances, we have taken the serious step, in accordance with guidelines from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to close our Community to visitors until further notice. This includes all outside visitors and non-essential health care personnel.”

Exceptions to this rule may include end-of-life situations and will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis. Hospice workers, EMS personnel, dialysis technicians and others will be allowed to enter with frequent health screenings and personal protective equipment.

“This is not easy for us,” Page said. “We know how important personal connection is for residents and their family members. But the threat of COVID-19 is so great for older people and those with underlying health conditions, that we must do everything possible to protect the entire Community.”

The Haviland Care Center is happy to help coordinate family members connection with their loved ones via telephone, text, video chat, email or social media.

“Even as we need to practice being physically apart for now, we are committed to finding ways for people to be together,” Page said. “Because that’s how we’ll all get through this together.”