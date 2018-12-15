Regulation went from a Spearville runaway, into a tight contest, then right into overtime Friday night.

By the time the dust had settled, the Spearville Lancers girls basketball team had beaten the South Gray Rebels 58-49.

South Gray senior Hannah Askew had five key free throws in the fourth quarter. Her game-high 18 points helped the Rebels go from trailing by as much as 13 to leading in the final minute after junior Christy Wiebe hit a 3 to give the Rebels a 43-42 lead with about 58 seconds left.

“We told the girls at the end of the first quarter ‘Look, they’re going to keep fighting. They’re not going to roll over. They’re going to try to get this thing to about 4 points at halftime, 6 to 4 points at halftime, they’re going to try to get it to 4 to 2 at the end of the third quarter,’” Spearville head coach Andrew Kempke said. “It was 8 at halftime, and then I think it might have been two at (the the end of) the third. So we knew they weren’t going to go away.”

The Rebels most certainly didn’t go away. With 10.3 seconds left in the regulation, and the score tied at 43-43, Rebel junior Emma Jantz was fouled and went to the free-throw line for two shots.

She missed the first, but before she could release the second, one of her teammates stepped in the lane early and was called for a lane violation, nullifying the second shot.

In overtime, South Gray sophomore Debbie Peters fouled out early, sending Spearville junior Ehlaina Hartman to the free-throw line, where she opened the overtime scoring by making both. Hartman finished with four points in overtime and a team-high 17 points.



Wiebe finished with 11 points for the Rebels, and Peters finished with 9.

After Hartman's free throws, the Lancers took control. Kempke said his team started the game playing well, but gradually tightened up instead of playing free. That, combined with the way South Gray adjusted matchups to help Askew get the ball and in some cases get to the free throw line, helped the game become close.

In overtime, however, the game started anew in a sense, and Kempke said that idea of not being in the lead, and it being as if the score were now 0-0 again, helped the Lancers.

“Once overtime hit it’s 0-0 and I think because it was 0-0, we didn’t have the lead, we just kind of were like ‘OK we can go play free again,’” Kempke said.

Lancer sophomore Alissa Heskamp had an overtime-game-high 7 points, finishing with 14 total in the game. Junior Brianna Ede had 13 and senior Sarae Ricke had 6, 4 of which came in overtime.

Part of the Lancers’ success in overtime was not necessarily just on offense.

“We fought a lot harder, we played a lot more defense,” Heskamp said.

She also said it was a awesome and fun to play in Friday night’s game.

On the boys side, the Rebels beat the Lancers comfortably.

The Rebels led 19-7 at the end of the first quarter, 36-15 at the end of the second, 54-24 at the end of the third and won the game 60-32.

South Gray senior Austin Jantz had a game-high 20 points. Senior Clifton Miller had 16 and sophomore Aaron Skidmore had 13.

For Spearville, freshman Joshua Cox had a team-high 12 and junior Carson Rich had 8.





NEXT UP:

- Spearville heads to Meade Tuesday.

- South Gray hosts South Central Tuesday.