Dodge City High School is proud to congratulate Evan Darville on his selection to the 46th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl. This year’s contest will take place on June 8th at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City. The 2019 Shrine Bowl will be the first time the Shrine Bowl has been hosted in Dodge City.
Evan is the 31st Red Demon player all-time to be selected to play in this prestigious contest. Besides 31 former Red Demons being selected to the contest, DCHS Head Coach (and former Shrine Bowl participant, West ‘91) Dave Foster has been selected to coach in this year’s Shrine Game. Darville is the seventh player selected for this prestigious event during Coach Foster’s career at DCHS.
Below is a list of Red Demons who have participated in this annual event.
Former Red Demon Shrine Bowl Participants:
2019 – Evan Darville
2018 – Dawson Williams
2017 – Thomas Sanchez
2016 – Eric Reid
2013 – Justin Gemaehlich
2012 – Trey Hallman
2011 – Jesse Trent
2010 – Landon Head
2008 – Mykael Thompson (MVP)
2007 – Paul Nelson
1998 – Chris Bailes
1996 – Bruce Redenbaugh
1995 – Brian Goolsby
1993 – Joe Schartz
1990 – Keith Galindo
1989 – Tom Stubblefield
1989 – Jay Gifford
1988 – Lance Cullen
1987 – John Brown
1987 – Alan Schneweis
1986 – Terry VanLaningham
1986 – Wayne Winkler
1985 – Phillip Briney
1985 – Rick Masters
1984 – Mike Lorenzen
1983 – Monty Matthews
1982 – Kurt Fitzsimmons
1978 – Todd Bertsch
1976 – Jeff Allen
1975 – Jim Thompson
1974 – Kelly Kulbiski