Dodge City High School is proud to congratulate Evan Darville on his selection to the 46th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl. This year’s contest will take place on June 8th at Memorial Stadium in Dodge City. The 2019 Shrine Bowl will be the first time the Shrine Bowl has been hosted in Dodge City.

Evan is the 31st Red Demon player all-time to be selected to play in this prestigious contest. Besides 31 former Red Demons being selected to the contest, DCHS Head Coach (and former Shrine Bowl participant, West ‘91) Dave Foster has been selected to coach in this year’s Shrine Game. Darville is the seventh player selected for this prestigious event during Coach Foster’s career at DCHS.



Below is a list of Red Demons who have participated in this annual event.

Former Red Demon Shrine Bowl Participants:

2019 – Evan Darville

2018 – Dawson Williams

2017 – Thomas Sanchez

2016 – Eric Reid

2013 – Justin Gemaehlich

2012 – Trey Hallman

2011 – Jesse Trent

2010 – Landon Head

2008 – Mykael Thompson (MVP)

2007 – Paul Nelson

1998 – Chris Bailes

1996 – Bruce Redenbaugh

1995 – Brian Goolsby

1993 – Joe Schartz

1990 – Keith Galindo

1989 – Tom Stubblefield

1989 – Jay Gifford

1988 – Lance Cullen

1987 – John Brown

1987 – Alan Schneweis

1986 – Terry VanLaningham

1986 – Wayne Winkler

1985 – Phillip Briney

1985 – Rick Masters

1984 – Mike Lorenzen

1983 – Monty Matthews

1982 – Kurt Fitzsimmons

1978 – Todd Bertsch

1976 – Jeff Allen

1975 – Jim Thompson

1974 – Kelly Kulbiski