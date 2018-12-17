Many of the area basketball teams were in action Friday, Dec. 14. Here are how some of them did.
Spearville
- The boys team lost to South Gray 60-32.
- The girls team beat South Gray 58-49 in overtime.
To read our recap of these games, click here.
Bucklin
- The boys team lost to Kiowa County 57-38.
- The girls team beat Kiowa County 54-43.
Ashland
- The boys team beat Ingalls 74-54.
Fowler
- The boys team lost to Pratt Skyline 65-29.
- The girls team lost to Pratt Skyline 51-11.
Hodgeman County
- The boys team lost to South Central 60-47.
- The girls team lost to South Central 61-28.
Minneola
- The boys team lost to Pawnee Heights 53-50 in overtime.
- The girls team beat Pawnee Heights 39-37.
Satanta
- The boys team lost to Sublette 53-47.
- The girls team lost to Sublette 65-37.
Cimarron
- The boys team beat Elkhart 76-36.
- The girls team beta Elkhart 57-43.