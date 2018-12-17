Many of the area basketball teams were in action Friday, Dec. 14. Here are how some of them did.



Spearville

- The boys team lost to South Gray 60-32.

- The girls team beat South Gray 58-49 in overtime.



Bucklin

- The boys team lost to Kiowa County 57-38.

- The girls team beat Kiowa County 54-43.



Ashland

- The boys team beat Ingalls 74-54.





Fowler

- The boys team lost to Pratt Skyline 65-29.

- The girls team lost to Pratt Skyline 51-11.





Hodgeman County

- The boys team lost to South Central 60-47.

- The girls team lost to South Central 61-28.



Minneola

- The boys team lost to Pawnee Heights 53-50 in overtime.

- The girls team beat Pawnee Heights 39-37.



Satanta

- The boys team lost to Sublette 53-47.

- The girls team lost to Sublette 65-37.



Cimarron

- The boys team beat Elkhart 76-36.

- The girls team beta Elkhart 57-43.