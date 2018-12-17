Here’s a look at this week’s scheduled upcoming games and events for the Dodge City High School Red Demons, Dodge City Community College Conquistadors and the teams in the Southern Plains - Iroquois Activities Association from Tuesday through next Monday:
Tuesday (Dec. 18, 2018)
- Dodge City wrestling: at home versus Great Bend at 6:00 p.m in the Dodge City Field House
- Dodge City girls basketball: on the road versus Guymon at 6:15 p.m.
- Dodge City boys basketball: on the road versus Guymon at 8:00 p.m.
- Bucklin basketball at Pawnee Heights
- Spearville basketball at Meade
- Ashland basketball at home versus Kiowa County
- Fowler basketball at home versus Hodgeman County
- Ingalls basketball at home versus Minneola
- Satanta basketball at Deerfield
- South Central basketball at South Gray
Thursday (Dec. 20, 2018)
- Dodge City boys swim: On the road in Garden City at 4 p.m. inside the Garden City YMCA
- Dodge City girls basketball: at home versus McPherson at 6 p.m. in the Dodge City Field House
- Dodge City boys basketball: at hoe versus McPherson at 7:30 p.m. in the Dodge City Field House
- Minneola basketball at home versus South Central
Friday (Dec. 21, 2018)
- Fowler basketball at Kiowa County