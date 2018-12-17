The Dodge City Red Demons wrestling team opens up at home Tuesday night with a dual against Great Bend.

They are coming off a second-place finish in the Bishop Carroll Invitational. Garrett Edwards and Evan Darville both finished first their weight divisions, with Edwards winning 138 and Darville winning the 285.

Other highlights included Jashon Taylor finishing second in the 160 Division, Couy Weil finishing second in the 120 Division and Damian Mendez finishing second in the 106 Division.

Finishing third were Marcelino Otero in the 145 Division and Danny Rojas in the 126, and finishing fifth in their respective divisions were Ryan Parga in the 170 and Ruben Rayas in the 152.

Isaac Stevens finished eighth in the 220 Division. Both D’Antony Vontress and Jullian Galindo finished 12th, in the 195 and 182 Divisions respectively.

Tuesday’s dual is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.