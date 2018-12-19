Here are some of the basketball scores from Tuesday night’s basketball games that we got or were able to find, from area teams.

Spearville

- The boys team lost to Meade 62-44.

- The girls team beat Meade 51-43.

Bucklin

- The boys team lost to Pawnee Heights 70-34.

- The girls team beat Pawnee Height 58-23.

Ashland

- The boys team lost to Kiowa County 76-56.

- The girls team lost to Kiowa County 60-34.

Fowler

- The boys team lost to Hodgeman County 55-30.

- The girls team lost to Hodgeman County 66-10.

Minneola

- The boys team beat Ingalls 69-58.

- The girls team lost to Ingalls 52-42.

Satanta

- The boys team lost to Deerfield 47-42.

- The girls team beat Deerfield 41-11.

South Central

- The boys team lost to South Gray 80-70.

- The girls team beat South Gray 48-38.

Cimarron

- The boys team lost to Holcomb 58-43.

- The girls team beat Holcomb 57-40.