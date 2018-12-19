By Shelton Burch/Sports Editor

Wednesday

Dec 19, 2018 at 4:53 PM Dec 19, 2018 at 4:53 PM


Here are some of the basketball scores from Tuesday night’s basketball games that we got or were able to find, from area teams.

 

Spearville

- The boys team lost to Meade 62-44.
- The girls team beat Meade 51-43.

 

Bucklin

- The boys team lost to Pawnee Heights 70-34.
- The girls team beat Pawnee Height 58-23.

 

Ashland

- The boys team lost to Kiowa County 76-56.
- The girls team lost to Kiowa County 60-34.

 

Fowler

- The boys team lost to Hodgeman County 55-30.
- The girls team lost to Hodgeman County 66-10.

 

Minneola

- The boys team beat Ingalls 69-58.
- The girls team lost to Ingalls 52-42.

 

Satanta

- The boys team lost to Deerfield 47-42.
- The girls team beat Deerfield 41-11.

 

South Central

- The boys team lost to South Gray 80-70.
- The girls team beat South Gray 48-38.

 

Cimarron

- The boys team lost to Holcomb 58-43.
- The girls team beat Holcomb 57-40.