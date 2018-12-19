Here are some of the basketball scores from Tuesday night’s basketball games that we got or were able to find, from area teams.
Spearville
- The boys team lost to Meade 62-44.
- The girls team beat Meade 51-43.
Bucklin
- The boys team lost to Pawnee Heights 70-34.
- The girls team beat Pawnee Height 58-23.
Ashland
- The boys team lost to Kiowa County 76-56.
- The girls team lost to Kiowa County 60-34.
Fowler
- The boys team lost to Hodgeman County 55-30.
- The girls team lost to Hodgeman County 66-10.
Minneola
- The boys team beat Ingalls 69-58.
- The girls team lost to Ingalls 52-42.
Satanta
- The boys team lost to Deerfield 47-42.
- The girls team beat Deerfield 41-11.
South Central
- The boys team lost to South Gray 80-70.
- The girls team beat South Gray 48-38.
Cimarron
- The boys team lost to Holcomb 58-43.
- The girls team beat Holcomb 57-40.