The Dodge City Red Demons boys and girls basketball teams each beat the Guymon Tigers Tuesday night.

On the boys side, The Red Demons won 62-39, and were led by senior Noah Sowers, who had a game-high 21 points with a team-high eight rebounds and a game-high six steals.

Also in double-figures was Adrian Mendoza, who had 13 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. John Johnson didn’t score, but had five rebounds and a game-high four assists.

On the girls side, sophomore Kisa Unruh led all scorers with 17 points, and had a team-high eight rebounds. Junior Chidera Okoro was also in double-figures, with 12 points, five rebounds and a team-high four steals.

The Red Demons take on McPherson Thursday night in the Dodge City High School Field House. The girls game is scheduled for 6 p.m. The boys game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.