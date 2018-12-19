Dodge City seniors Ezinne Okoro and Hayden Sanchez signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday in a small ceremony at Dodge City High School.

Okoro signed to join the track and field team at Wichita State University, while Sanchez signed to join the rowing team at Kansas State once each completes their senior years at DCHS.

Okoro is a standout jumper on the Dodge City track and field team.

“I’m real excited, because it was one of my top schools that I was wanting (to enter),” Okoro said. “Just getting to compete there next year it’s like (an) amazing experience and I can’t even wait to start.”

With her team having won the Western Athletic Conference last year, Okoro said the team wants to keep improving and hopefully win Regionals before placing at State this upcoming season.

Sanchez was one of the better swimmers on the Red Demons girls swim team last year, and although she will be on the water instead of in it at K-State, she is excited for the newness of competing in rowing.

“I’m actually really excited because it’s something that I’ve never really done before, so just being able to go into it fresh seems pretty cool,” Sanchez said.

Being able to accept the challenge was one of the things that led her to accept a scholarship, Sanchez said.

She said she hopes to go into psychology.

“Whenever I visited, the academics and everything there at K-State seemed phenomenal, so I’m really excited about that,” Sanchez said.