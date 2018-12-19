Dodge City High School Wrestling presented Jesse Barber with a plaque signifying his enshrinement into the Dodge City Wrestling Room at Dodge City High School Tuesday night. His name will be added to others etched on the Hall of Fame/All-American Wall there.



The presentation came before the Red Demon wrestling team faced the Great Bend Panthers in the Red Demons' home opener.

Barber graduated DCHS in 2008, and became Dodge City’s first ever college All-American as he wrestled at Pratt Community College, according to information provided in the program for Tuesday night’s wrestling dual between the Dodge City Red Demons and the Great Bend Panthers.

He is now an assistant coach for the Red Demons, and has been a head coach for the Dodge City Wrestling Academy, as well as an assistant coach for Dodge City Middle School.

Outside of coaching, Barber has also been a referee at the middle school and youth level, according to the information.