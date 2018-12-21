Dominant rebounding proved key Thursday night as the McPherson Bullpups boys basketball team beat the Dodge City Red Demons 87-76.

McPherson senior Jake Alexander and junior Cody Stufflebean tied each other for a team-high 20 points, with Stufflebean pulling in 11 rebounds, a team-high shared with junior Cooper Courtney who had 8 points.

McPherson outrebounded Dodge City 49-24 in the game.

“They’re a great program but I thought we took another step to hopefully becoming one of those (better) programs in the state,” Red Demon head coach Tony Starnes said. “They killed us on the backboard, (we’ve) just got to overachieve there. We’re not near as big as most teams and we’ve just got to figure out a way to overachieve in that vein, but I thought our kids played their hearts out and I was just really proud of them.”

Red Demon senior Noah Sowers had a double-double, with a game-high 23 points and 10 assists for the Red Demons, the later of which matched the total assists by the Bullpups. He also had four steals.

Dodge City outscored McPherson 21-16 in the third quarter, but was outscored 21-15 in the first, 15-12 in the second, and 35-28 in the third.

There was no question the team learned what they need to work on in the rebounding game, Starnes said, but that wasn’t the only thing he hoped the team learned.

“I’m hoping we learned that we can play with the McPhersons of the world and the really good programs in the state,” Starnes said. “I hope that’s what we gained out of it. Obviously we’ve got to rebound better.”

The Red Demons tied the game at 45-45 and then at 48-48, both in the third quarter.

“We were right there,” Starnes said. “It kind of got away from us, they shot free throws really well down at the end.”

Senior Cody Ibarra was also in double-figures for the Red Demons with 17 points, as was senior Adrian Mendoza who had 16. Junior John Johnson had a team-high six rebounds for the Red Demons.

The Red Demons return to action Jan. 4, 2019, when they play the Cimarron Bluejays inside United Wireless Arena. The girls game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. that night, with the boys game scheduled for 8.