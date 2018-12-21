A 17-7 first quarter was too much to overcome for the Dodge City Red Demons girls basketball team to overcome Thursday night as they lost to the McPherson Bullpups 66-52.

McPherson juniors Lakyn Schiefereke and Emma Ruddle tied each other with a team-high 21 points for the Bullpups, who outrebounded the Red Demons 37-29.

Despite that differential, the Bullpups never quite put it away.

Part of that was because the Bullpups didn’t play a great game, despite entering as a ranked 5A team.

“We left a lot of points on the board for sure,” Bullpups acting coach Mike Reith said. “We had some point-blank layups, 3’s we usually hit and it just wasn’t a real smooth offensive night for us. Early on it was, (the) first quarter was great.”

Another reason was Dodge City sophomore Kisa Unruh, who had 26 points. It was the most scored by a Lady Demon either last season or so far in this one, and was a game high Thursday night.

“Kisa’s doing great things for us, she can really shoot the ball, she’s extended her game and she’s trying to get to the free-throw line,” Red Demon head coach Kelley Snodgrass said. “We don’t always get that call but I feel like Kisa’s just leaps and bounds from where she was last year and we’ve got to have her score, so very pleased with her.”

Unruh had 5 of Dodge City’s 7 first-quarter points, and had 9 in the second, helping spark the Red Demon offense, which outscored the Bullpups 17-13 in the second quarter.

“I thought that was huge momentum change for us, she even played through some foul trouble early on,” Snodgrass said. “We’ve got to get her some more looks and hopefully we can get her to the free-throw line because usually she’s money there.”

The strong quarter allowed the Red Demons to only trail 30-24 at halftime. Sophomore Alisia Solis had 2 points in the first quarter, and freshman Camree Johnson had seven in second.

The Bullpups outscored the Red Demons 14-12 in the third and 22-16 in the fourth to secure the victory. They committed two fewer turnovers than the Red Demons (12 to the Demons’ 14), had four blocks to the zero the Red Demons had, and had nine steals to the Red Demons’ five.

Red Demon sophomore Lauren Gleason had a game-high nine assists, complemented by 5 points and a steal in what was a generally well-played game by the Red Demons.

Dodge City had a total of 16 assists as a team, while McPherson had 15. Snodgrass said it was “a great team effort,” and pointed out Gleason’s nine assists.

“She just does a phenomenal job for us getting it to the people that the ball needs to get to,” Snodgrass said. “Alisia was a big spark. What about Camree Johnson: 10 boards, 7 points.”

Solis finished with six points, and is one Snodgrass said the team needs to see continue to improve.

Overall, despite the loss, Snodgrass said she saw signs of growth, such as the way her team didn’t panic even when the Bullpups hit some shots.

“I’m pleased with where we’re at, but obviously we’ve got a lot that we can still get better at,” Snodgrass said.

Despite the loss, it wasn’t against a bad team.

“They were state champions last year, they’re ranked in 5A for a reason and they have multiple girls that can score, so for us to compete at that level, I feel good going into the break,” Snodgrass said.

The Red Demons return to action Jan. 4, 2019, when they play the Cimarron Bluejays inside United Wireless Arena. The girls game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. that night, with the boys game scheduled for 8.