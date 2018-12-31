LAWRENCE — Brianna Osorio scored 16 points and the Kansas women defeated Vermont 77-36 on Sunday at Allen Fieldhouse.

Osorio hit 7 of 10 field goals and posted three rebounds and two steals. Jessica Washington added 13 points for the Jayhawks, while Austin Richardson put up 11 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals.

Kansas used a 19-2 second quarter to pull away to a 34-13 lead at halftime, followed by a 24-9 run in the third quarter to put the game out of reach. The Jayhawks hit 44.1 percent from the field, with the Catamounts hitting just 26.8 percent and missing all 12 of their 3-pointers. Vermont did, however, hit 77.8 percent from the free-throw line, compared to KU's 61.1 percent.

Vermont's Candace Wright scored 14 of her team's 36 points, adding six rebounds in the losing effort. No other Catamount eclipsed double figures, and only one bench player scored in the loss.

Kansas improves to 10-1 on the season with a 7-0 home record, while Vermont drops to 4-8 overall. Kansas' lone loss came to Nebraska on Dec. 5.

The Jayhawks will open Big 12 play after the New Year with a 1 p.m. Saturday matchup against Iowa State in Lawrence.

KANSAS 77, VERMONT 36

VERMONT (4-8)

Crymble 1-4 4-6 6, Wright 3-3 1-1 7, Wright 4-10 6-7 14, Caverly 1-6 1-2 3, Larkins 1-7 2-2 4, Derda 0-4 0-0 0, Handy 0-1 0-0 0, Handy 0-0 0-0 0, Crum 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 0-1 0-0 0, Wells 1-4 0-0 2, Widmeyer 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 11-41 14-18 36.

KANSAS (10-1)

Richardson 3-9 5-6 11, Helgren 0-0 0-0 0, Lyons 3-7 1-2 7, Osorio 7-10 2-6 16, Washington 5-15 0-0 13, de Carvalho 3-7 0-0 8, Wilson 1-2 0-0 3, Boric 0-0 0-0 0, Franklin 0-1 1-2 1, Lott 3-5 2-2 8, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Ramalho 1-3 0-0 2, Thomas 2-6 0-0 4, Totals 30-68 11-18 77.

Vermont;11;2;9;14;—;36

Kansas;15;19;24;19;—;77

3-Point Goals — Vermont 0-12 (Crymble 0-1, Wright 0-1, Caverly 0-1, Larkins 0-2, Derda 0-4, Wells 0-3), Kansas 6-17 (Richardson 0-1, Lyons 0-2, Osorio 0-2, Washington 3-6, de Carvalho 2-5, Wilson 1-1). Assists — Vermont 5 (Caverly 2), Kansas 7 (Osorio 2). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Vermont 31 (Crymble 6), Kansas 43 (Richardson 7). Total Fouls — Vermont 15, Kansas 19. Technical Fouls — None. A — 2,552.