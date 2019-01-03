Here’s a look at the scheduled upcoming games and events for the Dodge City High School Red Demons, Dodge City Community College Conquistadors and the teams in the Southern Plains - Iroquois Activities Association from Thursday through next Monday:





Thursday (Jan. 3, 2019)

- Dodge City boys swimming: on the road at Salina South at 1:30 p.m.

- Dodge City wrestling: on the road at Garden City at 6 p.m.





Friday

- Dodge City girls basketball: at United Wireless Arena versus Cimarron at 6:30 p.m.

- Dodge City boys basketball: at United Wireless Arena versus Cimarron at 8 p.m.

- Bucklin basketball at home versus Ingalls

- Spearville basketball at Kiowa County

- Ashland basketball at Pawnee Heights

- Hodgeman County basketball at Satanta

- South Central basketball at home versus South Barber

* Neither Fowler, Minneola nor South Gray play Friday





Saturday

- Dodge City wrestling: Varsity tournament at Dodge City High School at 9 a.m.

- Dodge City bowling: at West Acres Bowling Center in Wichita at 1 p.m.

- Dodge City girls basketball: on the road at Ulysses at 2:30 p.m.

- Dodge City boys basketball: on the road at Ulysses at 4 p.m.

- South Gray basketball at Deerfield

- Dodge City Community College women’s basketball: at home versus Northern Oklahoma College Enid at 1 p.m.

- Dodge city Community College men’s basketball: at home versus Northern Oklahoma College Enid at 3 p.m.