Three Red Demon wrestlers won their weight divisions in the 1st Annual Dodge City Invitational high school wrestling tournament Saturday.

Seniors Evan Darville and Couy Weil, as well as freshman Damian Mendez all won their divisions, helping the team finish second out of seven teams in the tournament.

Other teams present included Great Bend, Garden City, Valley Center, Emporia and Gardner Edgerton. Manhattan’s wrestling team also competed, and won the tournament on the team side, the lone team to finish ahead of the Red Demons in the final standings.

“We’re appreciative of all the teams that came in here,” Red Demon head coach Lars Lueders said. “Right now it’s small, but we wanted to make sure it was all tough teams so that every single one of the matches would be contested and be a good prep for the second half of the season and I feel like this tournament did that for them.”

Manhattan, Dodge City and Garden City were an example of the strength of field in Saturday’s tournament. Those three teams made up three of the top-5 teams in 6A Wrestling, according to KansasWrestling.org.

Junior Jashon Taylor and senior Garrett Edwards also made it to their divisions’ championship matches, but lost, each finishing second.

Their performances, as well as those of the winners, combined to make a strong day for the Red Demons. Lueders said overall he thought the team wrestled “really well” even if some mistakes were made in some of the weight classes that kept them from doing even better.

“That’s going to happen, but we came out really well,” Lueders said. “The biggest thing I like about that is in the past whenever we’ve had home tournaments, which has just been like Regionals, we haven’t really wrestled well.”

He said he thinks that’s because the team is usually traveling for tournaments, so the wrestlers aren’t used to having home tournaments.

“I feel like we prepped them well on handling a home tournament and they wrestled the same they have all year and wrestled tough,” Lueders said. “I think that was the biggest thing I was pleased with.”

In addition to winning his bracket, Weil was awarded “Most Outstanding Wrestler” of the Invitational.

The Red Demons’ ability to wrestle five full matches was one of the things that Lueders said stood out to him.

“All of our finalists were very consistent and they all had tough brackets,” Lueders said. “Couy’s bracket had five ranked kids in there, and five highly-ranked kids in there, and that’s why he won the Outstanding Wrestler Award. Evan had two other kids that were ranked high, and he just dominated. To see Evan take the next jump to dominating highly-ranked kids, (I’m) glad to see that, and then also Couy that had to get multiple wins against highly-ranked kids is big.”

Here were the individual results from the invitational for the Red Demons:

1st ANNUAL DODGE CITY INVITATIONAL Results for Dodge City High School

106 Damian Mendez (19-4) placed 1st and scored 27.0 team points.

Round 1 - Damian Mendez (Dodge City High School) 19-4 won by fall over Kaden Spragis (Great Bend High School) 3-4 (Fall 1:35)

Round 2 - Damian Mendez (Dodge City High School) 19-4 won by fall over Carlos Ramos-Reyes (Garden City High School) 1-6 (Fall 1:30)

Round 3 - Damian Mendez (Dodge City High School) 19-4 won by fall over Jantzen Borge (Manhattan High School) 5-16 (Fall 0:54)

Championship Bracket - Damian Mendez (Dodge City High School) 19-4 won by fall over Brooks Sauder (Emporia) 8-10 (Fall 2:09)

1st Place Match - Damian Mendez (Dodge City High School) 19-4 won by major decision over Wyatt Weber (Great Bend High School) 13-6 (MD 10-2)

120 Couy Weil (19-4) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

Round 1 - Couy Weil (Dodge City High School) 19-4 won by fall over Lucas Anderson (Gardner Edgerton) 3-9 (Fall 1:38)

Round 2 - Couy Weil (Dodge City High School) 19-4 won by fall over Austin Moore (Great Bend High School) 2-4 (Fall 2:30)

Round 3 - Silas Pineda (Garden City High School) 21-5 won by decision over Couy Weil (Dodge City High School) 19-4 (Dec 3-2)

Championship Bracket - Couy Weil (Dodge City High School) 19-4 won by decision over Tate Sauder (Manhattan High School) 16-8 (Dec 6-2)

1st Place Match - Couy Weil (Dodge City High School) 19-4 won by decision over Drew Liles (Great Bend High School) 17-5 (Dec 4-3)

126 Danny Rojas (12-10) placed 4th and scored 10.0 team points.

Round 1 - Danny Rojas (Dodge City High School) 12-10 won by tech fall over Sebastian Rodriguez (Garden City High School) 8-8 (TF-1.5 4:17 (15-0))

Round 2 - Danny Rojas (Dodge City High School) 12-10 won by tech fall over Ben Dunlap (Garden City High School) 7-8 (TF-1.5 5:29 (17-2))

Round 3 - Carsyn Schooler (Great Bend High School) 17-5 won by major decision over Danny Rojas (Dodge City High School) 12-10 (MD 11-2)

Championship Bracket - Diago Hernandez (Garden City High School) 21-4 won by tech fall over Danny Rojas (Dodge City High School) 12-10 (TF-1.5 5:33 (15-0))

3rd Place Match - Steven Sellers (Garden City High School) 2-8 won by major decision over Danny Rojas (Dodge City High School) 12-10 (MD 15-6)

132 Edwin Estrada (8-4) placed 5th and scored 10.0 team points.

Round 1 - Devin Delforge (Valley Center) 12-9 won by decision over Edwin Estrada (Dodge City High School) 8-4 (Dec 7-4)

Round 2 - Edwin Estrada (Dodge City High School) 8-4 won by major decision over Julian Martinez (Garden City High School) 1-4 (MD 10-2)

Round 3 - Brayden Ratcliffe (Gardner Edgerton) 15-10 won by decision over Edwin Estrada (Dodge City High School) 8-4 (Dec 5-2)

Consolation Bracket - Edwin Estrada (Dodge City High School) 8-4 won by injury default over Travis Rangel (Emporia) 3-9 (Inj. 0:00)

5th Place Match - Edwin Estrada (Dodge City High School) 8-4 won by major decision over Julian Martinez (Garden City High School) 1-4 (MD 15-3)

138 Garrett Edwards (20-4) placed 2nd and scored 16.0 team points.

Round 1 - Garrett Edwards (Dodge City High School) 20-4 won by decision over Quentin Kirk (Valley Center) 12-10 (Dec 7-1)

Round 2 - Garrett Edwards (Dodge City High School) 20-4 won by fall over Damien Garcia-Peck (Garden City High School) 3-6 (Fall 1:57)

Round 3 - Garrett Edwards (Dodge City High School) 20-4 won by decision over Jacob Mitchell (Manhattan High School) 14-8 (Dec 3-2)

Championship Bracket - Garrett Edwards (Dodge City High School) 20-4 won by decision over Erik Dominguez (Garden City High School) 17-9 (Dec 5-3)

1st Place Match - George Weber (Great Bend High School) 21-0 won by decision over Garrett Edwards (Dodge City High School) 20-4 (Dec 5-1)

145 Marcelino Otero (14-8) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.

Round 1 - Marcelino Otero (Dodge City High School) 14-8 won by fall over Efren Palomares (Emporia) 5-7 (Fall 3:44)

Round 2 - Marcelino Otero (Dodge City High School) 14-8 won by fall over Justin Garden (Gardner Edgerton) 0-8 (Fall 2:33)

Round 3 - Marcelino Otero (Dodge City High School) 14-8 won by fall over Josh Janas (Garden City High School) 16-9 (Fall 1:50)

Championship Bracket - Darius Island-Jones (Manhattan High School) 13-9 won in sudden victory - 1 over Marcelino Otero (Dodge City High School) 14-8 (SV-1 14-12)

3rd Place Match - Josh Janas (Garden City High School) 16-9 won by decision over Marcelino Otero (Dodge City High School) 14-8 (Dec 6-3)

152 Josh Bertholf (10-10) placed 8th.

Round 2 - Alex Randolph (Great Bend High School) 18-4 won by fall over Josh Bertholf (Dodge City High School) 10-10 (Fall 1:25)

Round 3 - Josh Bertholf (Dodge City High School) 10-10 won by decision over Ruben Rayas (Dodge City High School) 15-7 (Dec 6-3)

Round 4 - Dillon Moler (Valley Center) 3-2 won by decision over Josh Bertholf (Dodge City High School) 10-10 (Dec 14-7)

Round 5 - Josh Bertholf (Dodge City High School) 10-10 won by decision over Ethan Garate (Emporia) 4-5 (Dec 7-4)

7th Place Match - Owen Ridgeway (Great Bend High School) 1-3 won by fall over Josh Bertholf (Dodge City High School) 10-10 (Fall 4:25)

152 Ruben Rayas (15-7) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

Round 1 - Ruben Rayas (Dodge City High School) 15-7 won by fall over Ethan Garate (Emporia) 4-5 (Fall 2:47)

Round 2 - Dillon Moler (Valley Center) 3-2 won by decision over Ruben Rayas (Dodge City High School) 15-7 (Dec 6-3)

Round 3 - Josh Bertholf (Dodge City High School) 10-10 won by decision over Ruben Rayas (Dodge City High School) 15-7 (Dec 6-3)

Round 5 - Ruben Rayas (Dodge City High School) 15-7 won by fall over Alex Randolph (Great Bend High School) 18-4 (Fall 1:00)

3rd Place Match - Daron Island-Jones (Manhattan High School) 10-2 won by major decision over Ruben Rayas (Dodge City High School) 15-7 (MD 12-2)

160 Jashon Taylor (16-7) placed 2nd and scored 20.0 team points.

Round 1 - Jashon Taylor (Dodge City High School) 16-7 won by fall over Jesse Baltazar (Garden City High School) 2-11 (Fall 2:24)

Round 2 - Jashon Taylor (Dodge City High School) 16-7 won by fall over Eric Orrison (Gardner Edgerton) 10-15 (Fall 2:22)

Round 3 - Jashon Taylor (Dodge City High School) 16-7 won by decision over Isaac Huber (Emporia) 10-6 (Dec 3-0)

Championship Bracket - Jashon Taylor (Dodge City High School) 16-7 won by fall over Scott Heilman (Great Bend High School) 8-9 (Fall 3:41)

1st Place Match - Bubba Wilson (Manhattan High School) 19-1 won by decision over Jashon Taylor (Dodge City High School) 16-7 (Dec 13-8)

170 Ryan Parga (11-11) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.

Round 1 - Quincy Saddler (Manhattan High School) 21-3 won by fall over Ryan Parga (Dodge City High School) 11-11 (Fall 2:45)

Round 2 - Ryan Parga (Dodge City High School) 11-11 won by fall over Daniel Janas (Garden City High School) 5-13 (Fall 0:47)

Round 3 - Kaleb Voegeli (Valley Center) 3-2 won by fall over Ryan Parga (Dodge City High School) 11-11 (Fall 1:46)

Round 4 - Anthony Delgado (Emporia) 17-1 won by fall over Ryan Parga (Dodge City High School) 11-11 (Fall 2:00)

Round 5 - Ryan Parga (Dodge City High School) 11-11 won by decision over Jackson Curbow (Gardner Edgerton) 1-4 (Dec 9-5)

182 Jullian Galindo (10-9) placed 4th and scored 8.0 team points.

Round 1 - Jullian Galindo (Dodge City High School) 10-9 won by decision over Kyler Meyer (Valley Center) 10-9 (Dec 4-2)

Round 2 - AJ Rodriguez (Emporia) 7-10 won by decision over Jullian Galindo (Dodge City High School) 10-9 (Dec 6-3)

Round 3 - Jullian Galindo (Dodge City High School) 10-9 won by major decision over Talique Houston (Manhattan High School) 5-9 (MD 16-5)

Round 4 - Caden Rodriguez (Gardner Edgerton) 16-8 won by fall over Jullian Galindo (Dodge City High School) 10-9 (Fall 1:24)

Round 5 - Jullian Galindo (Dodge City High School) 10-9 won by decision over Cole Thompson (Garden City High School) 11-7 (Dec 4-1)

195 D`Anthony Vontress (5-15) placed 8th.

Round 1 - Robert Houston (Manhattan High School) 14-4 won by fall over D`Anthony Vontress (Dodge City High School) 5-15 (Fall 0:50)

Round 2 - Drew Baker (Emporia) 12-2 won by fall over D`Anthony Vontress (Dodge City High School) 5-15 (Fall 0:38)

Round 3 - Noah Short (Gardner Edgerton) 10-12 won by fall over D`Anthony Vontress (Dodge City High School) 5-15 (Fall 2:32)

Consolation Bracket - Tyler Gonzales (Dodge City High School) 5-5 won by decision over D`Anthony Vontress (Dodge City High School) 5-15 (Dec 4-2)

7th Place Match - Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend High School) 4-18 won by major decision over D`Anthony Vontress (Dodge City High School) 5-15 (MD 13-4)

195 Tyler Gonzales (5-5) placed 6th and scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Dallas Gould (Valley Center) 10-9 won by decision over Tyler Gonzales (Dodge City High School) 5-5 (Dec 5-3)

Round 2 - Alexavier Rodriguez (Garden City High School) 22-4 won by fall over Tyler Gonzales (Dodge City High School) 5-5 (Fall 1:47)

Round 3 - Tyler Gonzales (Dodge City High School) 5-5 won by decision over Andrew Wettengel (Great Bend High School) 4-18 (Dec 5-4)

Consolation Bracket - Tyler Gonzales (Dodge City High School) 5-5 won by decision over D`Anthony Vontress (Dodge City High School) 5-15 (Dec 4-2)

5th Place Match - Noah Short (Gardner Edgerton) 10-12 won by decision over Tyler Gonzales (Dodge City High School) 5-5 (Dec 4-3)

285 Evan Darville (16-0) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

Round 1 - Evan Darville (Dodge City High School) 16-0 won by fall over Shawn Waters (Gardner Edgerton) 3-8 (Fall 0:57)

Round 2 - Evan Darville (Dodge City High School) 16-0 won by fall over Julian Facio (Garden City High School) 9-7 (Fall 0:44)

Round 4 - Evan Darville (Dodge City High School) 16-0 won by fall over Kevin Miramontes (Great Bend High School) 7-14 (Fall 1:07)

Round 5 - Evan Darville (Dodge City High School) 16-0 won by fall over Dalton Leek (Emporia) 8-9 (Fall 0:23)

1st Place Match - Evan Darville (Dodge City High School) 16-0 won by fall over Tony Caldwell (Valley Center) 17-2 (Fall 2:27)